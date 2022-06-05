Uttarakhand: A bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell down into the gorge on Sunday. At least 22 pilgrims have died and 6 people have been injured. Local administration amd SDRF teams have rushed to the spot and the rescue work is going on, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Visuals from the gorge in Uttarkashi district where a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell down. 22 pilgrims have died & 6 people have been injured. Local administration & SDRF teams engaged in rescue work; NDRF team rushing to spot. pic.twitter.com/g0KDBRdDMe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached the Disaster Control Room in Dehradun and directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured, CMO Uttarakhand said in a statement.

PM Modi announced financial aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ex-gratia amounts of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in a bus accident in Uttarakhand.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," tweeted PMO.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has also expressed anguish and paid condolences to those who lost their lives in the accident.

"The death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is unfortunate. Our team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government. Arrangements being done for the treatment of injured & to bring back the dead bodies," Chouhan tweeted.