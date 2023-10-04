BREAKING: 23 Army Personnel Missing After Flash Floods In Sikkim, Search Operation On

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident, at least 23 Indian Army personnel have gone missing due to flash floods in Sikkim's Teesta river, said reports on Wednesday. The flash floods were triggered by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim earlier this morning.

Sharing more information, Defence PRO, Guwahati, said, "23 Army personnel have been reported missin g due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.''

A massive search and rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing Army personnel. According to defence sources, some Army vehicles that were parked at Bardang near Singtam were submerged in the water when the flash flood occurred after the release of water from the Chungthang dam.

Due to flash floods, the water level in Sikkim's Teesta River has risen up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Sigh Tamang took stock of the flood-like situation. An alert regarding the flash flood has also been issued in view of the incident.