trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670618
NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY

BREAKING: 23 Army Personnel Missing After Flash Floods In Sikkim, Search Operation On

Flash Floods In Sikkim: The flash floods were triggered by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim earlier this morning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: 23 Army Personnel Missing After Flash Floods In Sikkim, Search Operation On

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident, at least 23 Indian Army personnel have gone missing due to flash floods in Sikkim's Teesta river, said reports on Wednesday. The flash floods were triggered by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim earlier this morning.

Sharing more information, Defence PRO, Guwahati, said, "23 Army personnel have been reported missin g due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.''

 

 

A massive search and rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing Army personnel. According to defence sources, some Army vehicles that were parked at Bardang near Singtam were submerged in the water when the flash flood occurred after the release of water from the Chungthang dam.  

Due to flash floods, the water level in Sikkim's Teesta River has risen up to 15-20 feet high downstream. A massive search and rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing Army personnel.  

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Sigh Tamang took stock of the flood-like situation. An alert regarding the flash flood has also been issued in view of the incident.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train