BREAKING: 4 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In West Singhbhum In Jharkhand

Jharkhand: At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday morning, officials said. The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said."Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

According to the police, four naxals including one zonal commander, one sub-zonal commander and one area commander killed during an encounter, while two including an area commander arrested in Chaibasa today. Besides, rifles of different calibre have been recovered.

