BREAKING: AAP Announces Lok Sabha Election Candidates For Delhi, Haryana

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The announcement comprises four candidates for Delhi and one for Haryana.

Delhi Candidates:

East Delhi: AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar

New Delhi: Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti

South Delhi: Tughlaqabad MLA Sahi Ram Pehelwan

West Delhi: Mahabal Mishra

Haryana Candidate:

Kurukshetra: Sushil Gupta

During a joint press conference, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai disclosed the names of the candidates. He highlighted that the party's focus is on individuals with a proven track record of work.

Ending Caste Politics

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi emphasized that by fielding Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, the party demonstrated a commitment to discussing work rather than caste. She declared that the AAP has officially put an end to caste-based politics, choosing candidates based on their merit and accomplishments.

Later, after announcing Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi and Haryana, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "The biggest criteria in deciding the names of the candidates is that it is clear that the BJP MPs are neither seen among the public nor do any work. So, the party decided to field leaders who are connected to the ground, are among the people round the clock and work for them..."

Seat-Share Agreements And Alliances

The AAP has solidified seat-share agreements with its ally Congress within the INDIA bloc for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana. However, both parties will independently contest in Punjab due to unique circumstances in the state.

Delhi Seat Distribution

In Delhi, AAP will vie for four out of seven seats, namely New Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, and South Delhi. Currently, all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are held by the BJP.

The announcement follows a meeting of the AAP's Political Affairs Committee, where probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections were discussed and finalized. The party has already announced its candidates for Assam and Gujarat and is gearing up for a competitive electoral season.