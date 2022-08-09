NOIDA: Self-claimed BJP 'neta' Shrikant Tyagi, who has been on the run after allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Housing Society in Noida's Sector 93, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday. According to ANI, Tyagi has been arrested by the cops near Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest comes days after his lawyer moved a local court in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district with a plea for surrender-related procedures.

#ShrikantTyagi arrested by Police near Noida in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Police Sources



In a recent viral video, Tyagi was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on a run ever since.

Tyagi has been accused of abusing and assaulting a woman resident of his Grand Omaxe Housing Society in Noida's Sector 93 over the planting of trees near his apartment. He was earlier traced to be hiding somewhere in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and all efforts were on to arrest him.

UP Police sources earlier said that Shrikant has fled to Uttarakhand after escaping Noida and his last location was traced between Haridwar and Rishikesh. Noida Police has earlier declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for the person who gives information on the location of the absconding so-called politician. According to sources, an intense operation to nab the absconding accused was launched and multiple teams of the Noida Police were working in coordination to zero in on his location.

Tyagi was on Friday booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society. The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society's common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so. However, the residents of the society claimed that he was using the common space as private property.

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday used a bulldozer to raze illegal construction outside the ground floor apartment of the absconding politician. The state government also suspended six police officials for alleged laxity in connection with the case and sent to jail six close aides of Tyagi who had barged into the Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B on Sunday evening.

Several pictures of Tyagi and top politicians, including BJP chief JP Nadda and Swatantra Dev Singh, have surfaced on social media and sources claim that he used those images for his personal political gains.

Tyagi claims himself to be a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti – a claim denied by the ruling party. His unverified Twitter account, which is now locked to the public, describes him as a BJP worker.