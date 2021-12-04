Breaking: Air India Delhi-Newark flight returns midway because of medical emergency

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Newark in the USA has returned to the national capital on Saturday (December 4) after three hours of departing from Delhi, informed an airline official.The flight was landed back in Delhi reportedly due to a medical emergency on board. "Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returns to Delhi after more than 3 hours of flight, due to a medical emergency on board," said Air India official.More details are awaited.

