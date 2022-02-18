हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air India

BREAKING: Air India to operate 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26

Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on February 22, February 24 and February 26 to fecilitate the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said today. The booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents, Air India said in a statement.

This is a developing story

