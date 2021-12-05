BREAKING: Another civilian killed in Nagaland's Mon during protests, curfew imposed

New Delhi: Another civilian was reportedly killed while one was left seriously injured during the protests in Nagaland's Mon on Sunday (December 5) after an angry mob barged into the Assam Rifles camp.

A curfew has been imposed in the Mon district on Sunday.

This comes days after violence erupted in Nagaland's Mon over the reported killings in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village Nagaland on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

The Indian Army on Sunday regretted the killings and said that the incident is being investigated at the highest level.

The force assured that the appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.