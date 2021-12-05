हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nagaland killing

BREAKING: Another civilian killed in Nagaland's Mon during protests, curfew imposed

One was killed while another was severely injured on Sunday in Nagaland.

BREAKING: Another civilian killed in Nagaland&#039;s Mon during protests, curfew imposed

New Delhi: Another civilian was reportedly killed while one was left seriously injured during the protests in Nagaland's Mon on Sunday (December 5) after an angry mob barged into the Assam Rifles camp.

A curfew has been imposed in the Mon district on Sunday.

This comes days after violence erupted in Nagaland's Mon over the reported killings in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village Nagaland on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

The Indian Army on Sunday regretted the killings and said that the incident is being investigated at the highest level.

The force assured that the appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nagaland killingNagaland violenceNagalandIndian ArmyAssam Rifles
Next
Story

Taj Mahotsav 2022 on schedule, to be held in February

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat