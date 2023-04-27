Breaking: Another Plane Carrying 246 Indians Evacuated From Sudan Lands In India

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan lands in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported. The plane, which took off from Jeddah around 11 am IST, landed in Mumbai at around 3.30 pm, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. Earlier on Wednesday, the first flight carrying 360 Indian evacuees from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia landed in Delhi. Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India is taking the evacuees to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home. India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city.

"Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport," tweeted Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan minutes before the plane left for Mumbai.