First Flight Carrying Indian Nationals Evacuated From Sudan Lands In Delhi

New Delhi: Indian Air Force's first flight carrying Indian nationals who were evacuated from Sudan landed in Delhi on Wednesday. The special flight was carrying 360 Indian evacuees from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India is taking the evacuees to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home. India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city. India has evacuated at least 534 Indian nationals from Sudan and is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force, news agency PTI reported. Two C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought to Jeddah 256 Indians from Port Sudan on Wednesday, a day after an Indian Navy ship rescued 278 citizens from that country. The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at 534, according to official data.

#WATCH | A special flight, carrying 360 Indian evacuees from Sudan, lands in Delhi from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/v7WmyR9sDm — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Evacuted Indians From Sudan Narrate Their Experience

The Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan narrated their ordeal and said that the fight was so intense that it became an everyday struggle to even arrange for food. Narrating his experience, one of the Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan told ANI, "The fight was intense. We were struggling for food. The scenario continued for 2-3 days." Sudan is facing violence due to fighting between the army and the paramilitary forces.

There are reports of violence even amid a 72-hour ceasefire. Fighting has been raging between forces loyal to Sudan`s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a separate statement, another evacuated Indian said, "The tent of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was fixated near our company. Early morning at around 9, the forces entered our company. We were looted." "They kept us, hostage, for 8 hours. They kept riffles at our chest and looted us. Our mobiles were stolen," he told ANI.