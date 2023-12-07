trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696452
Arjun Munda Gets Additional Charge Of Agriculture Ministry, Shobha Karandlaje Food Processing

The ministers have resigned from the post and the Lok Sabha after they were elected as MLAs in the recently held assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu today accepted the resignations of union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The ministers resigned from the post and the Lok Sabha after they were elected as MLAs in the recently held assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

President Droupadi Murmu also directed Union Minister Arjun Munda to be assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti and Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar to be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to their existing portfolio.

Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have resigned from the Union Cabinet today while they quit as Lok Sabha MPs yesterday. As per the rule, the membership of two houses can be retained only for 14 days. While Tomar was Minister of Agriculture and farmers' Welfare in the Modi government, Patel was Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti. Renuka Singh was handling Ministry of Tribal Affairs. She is among the front runners for the Chhattisgarh CM contenders.

The BJP has asked all its MPs, who won assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, to resign from Parliament and look after their assembly constituencies.

