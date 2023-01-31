Asaram Bapu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 10-year-old Rape Case

New Delhi: A Local Court In Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday (January 31) sentenced self-styled godman Asaram to life imprisonment in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case. The prosecution told the sessions court earlier today that Asaram is a 'habitual offender', seeking for him life imprisonment, along with a heavy fine for the self-styled godman in a case of rape filed against him.

The Gandhinagar sessions court on Monday (January 30) convicted the self-styled godman Asaram in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case. Asaram was accused by a Surat-based woman of repeatedly raping her while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera around 10 years ago. However, the court acquitted six other accused, including Asaram's wife, due to the lack of evidence.

As per the FIR lodged at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad, Asaram Bapu allegedly raped the woman on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram on the outskirts of the city.

"The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others," special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said on Monday.

The controversial godman is currently lodged in jail in Jodhpur in another rape case. A Surat-based woman had filed a case of rape and illegal confinement against Asaram Bapu and seven others, one of whom died during the pendency of the trial, in October 2013. A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.