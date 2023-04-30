topStoriesenglish2600914
Punjab: At Least 9 Dead In Gas Leak In Ludhiana; Several Ill

Official sources said that the condition of nearly 10 people, who complained of breathing problems, is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

At least nine people were reportedly killed and several fell unconscious after a gas leak from a factory in a residential locality in Ludhiana Sunday morning. While police had earlier confirmed the death of six people, several media outlets reported that at least nine people died in the accident. The police have sealed the entire area and locals have been asked to move to safer places. Visuals from the site showed police officials wearing masks and some covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

Official sources said that the condition of nearly 11 people, who complained of breathing problems, is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Also the incident caused panic among locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.

This is a developing story.

