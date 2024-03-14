NewsIndia
ELECTION COMMISSION

BREAKING: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As Election Commissioners In Meeting Chaired By PM Modi

The election commission has appointed Gyanesh Kumar and Balvinder Sandhu as the new Election Commissioners for the Election Commision of India. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting with committee.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The election commission has appointed Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu as the new Election Commissioners for the Election Commision of India. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting with committee.

 

