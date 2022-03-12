AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets Governor, stakes claim to form government in Punjab

Chandigarh: Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann has arrived at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He is now staking claim to form the government in the state. He was elected as the leader of the Legislative Party in Punjab on Friday (March 11).

Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora on March 11 said in Chandigarh, "A meeting of the legislature group was held today. We have formally elected Bhagwant Mann as our leader." He had said Mann will meet the governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the government. Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Names of several MLAs, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Budh Ram, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeevanjyot Kaur and Dr Charanjit Singh, are doing the rounds for ministerial positions. Cheema, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Legislative Assembly, was elected from the Dirba seat for the second time. Arora was re-elected from the Sunam seat. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer; Jeevanjyot Kaur, a social activist; and Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, were elected for the first time.

#Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He will stake claim to form the government in the state. pic.twitter.com/AcQM8g7G8K — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Mann has invited AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his swearing-in ceremony. On Sunday (March 12), both Mann and Kejriwal will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir. They will take part in a roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate the AAP's victory and thank voters, a party statement said. On Friday, Mann had met Kejriwal in Delhi.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolved the 15th Vidhan Sabha, an official spokesperson said in Chandigarh. The move came after Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation as the chief minister to Purohit. The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV