After AAP's massive victory in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann touches Arvind Kejriwal's feet in first meet -Watch

New Delhi The day after Aam Aadmi Party's massive victory in the state of Punjab Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann arrived in Delhi to meet AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on Friday (March 11).

In the first meeting with Kejriwal after the assembly election results were declared on Thursday (March 12), Mann touched his feet while Kejriwal welcomed him with a hug. Mann also touched Manish Sisodia's feet and received a hug in return. Watch:

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann meets party convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/4WbTsMqPfM — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes while the Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for the national capital, Mann said he would meet Kejriwal to congratulate him on the party's victory in Punjab elections.

Mann has said the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.

On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, "The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious."

(With agency inputs)

