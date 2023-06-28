Breaking: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Shot At In UP's Saharanpur

New Delhi: Unidentified people shot Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Azad in Saharanpur’s Deoband area on Wednesday afternoon, news agency IANS reported. Thenational president of Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram and Bhim Army leader's convoy was attacked by armed men. Reports claim that the shooters drove a vehicle with a Haryana license plate. Chandra Shekhar is in a hospital and his condition is stable. The bullets struck his stomach and waist but the injuries are superficial.

The state government has ordered the Saharanpur Police chief to look into the matter. "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter," news agency ANI quoted SSP Dr Vipin Tada as saying.

Further details awaited.