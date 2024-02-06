trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718514
NewsIndia
ELECTION COMMISSION

BREAKING: Big Blow To Sharad Pawar, EC Says Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Is Real NCP

EC has settled the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Big Blow To Sharad Pawar, EC Says Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Is Real NCP

New Delhi: In a huge setback for veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on Tuesday said that the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by his nephew Ajit Pawar is the "real" NCP. Since Ajit Pawar has the bigger chunk of the MLAs in the assembly, the Election Commission has decided to give the party and its symbol to Ajit Pawar, sources said.

 

 

Sharad Pawar has been asked to choose a name for his faction in view of the coming Rajya Sabha election. They have been asked to convey the name and symbol of their faction to the poll body by 3 pm on February 7.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?