BREAKING: Big Blow To Sharad Pawar, EC Says Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Is Real NCP

New Delhi: In a huge setback for veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on Tuesday said that the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by his nephew Ajit Pawar is the "real" NCP. Since Ajit Pawar has the bigger chunk of the MLAs in the assembly, the Election Commission has decided to give the party and its symbol to Ajit Pawar, sources said.

EC settles the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), rules in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months.



Election Commission of India provides a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation… pic.twitter.com/1BU5jW3tcR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Sharad Pawar has been asked to choose a name for his faction in view of the coming Rajya Sabha election. They have been asked to convey the name and symbol of their faction to the poll body by 3 pm on February 7.