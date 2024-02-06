BREAKING: Big Blow To Sharad Pawar, EC Says Ajit Pawar-Led Faction Is Real NCP

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday dealt a significant blow to the faction helmed by veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar by settling the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in favour of the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar. According to the sources, the poll panel has given the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar in a significant decision that is likely to have a bearing on the forthcoming polls. The Election Commission also provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

EC settles the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), rules in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months.



EC Decision Shakes Up NCP Dynamics

The decision, announced on Tuesday, not only grants legitimacy to the Ajit Pawar faction but also bestows upon it the coveted NCP name and symbol, setting the stage for upcoming electoral contests. Facing a tight deadline, the Sharad Pawar-led faction has been offered a singular opportunity to christen its new political entity and submit three preferred names to the Commission by February 7, 2024, 3 pm.

Verdict After More Than 10 Hearings

Following an exhaustive process spanning over six months and encompassing more than ten hearings, the EC meticulously weighed the merits of both factions' contentions.

Legal Battle In Court

The legal battle witnessed formidable representation from luminaries such as Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, and Maninder Singh for the petitioner, countered by the expertise of Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdatt Kamat from the respondent camp.

Central to the EC's decision was the determination of the faction holding sway over the party's legislative wing, which ultimately favoured the Ajit Pawar-led contingent. Serious discrepancies in the Sharad Pawar faction's claims, particularly regarding organizational majority and adherence to the party constitution, undermined the credibility of their assertions. Given the imminent Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the EC has extended a special allowance to the Sharad Pawar faction, urging compliance with electoral regulations.

EC Seeks Transparency In Political Processes

In a broader admonition, the Commission urged political entities to embrace transparency in their internal affairs, emphasizing the need for comprehensive disclosures regarding organizational elections and democratic procedures.

Call For Public Disclosure

Proposing voluntary public disclosures, including party constitutions, electoral procedures, and office-bearer lists on party websites, the EC seeks to empower the electorate with crucial information, thereby enriching the democratic process.