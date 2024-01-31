BREAKING: BIG Win For Hindu Side, Court Allows Prayers Inside Gyanvapi Mosque Complex's 'Tekhana'
In a big win for the Hindu side, Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed offering of prayers inside Gyanvapi mosque complex's 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'.
New Delhi: In a big win for the Hindu side, Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. "The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days," Hindu side Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform Puja," the Hindu side lawyer added. Further details awaited.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
