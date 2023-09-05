NEW DELHI: BJP MP BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has called for changing the name of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat' and replacing the same from the Indian Constitution with immediate effect. Harnath Singh Yadav said that the word 'India' was used by the Britishers as a curse.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP MP said, "The entire country is demanding that we should use the word 'Bharat' instead of 'India'...The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it..."

Recently, the Opposition named its alliance I.N.D.I.A. which comprises of around 28 parties as they plan to take on BJP-NDA in the next year's Lok Sabha elections.