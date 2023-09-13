Breaking: BJP To Fight MP, Chhattisgarh And Rajasthan Elections On PM Modi's Face
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.
New Delhi: Sources tell Zee News that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face. Sources said that even though MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a strong hold in the state, the party has decided to go on the polls with PM Modi's face.
