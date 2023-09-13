trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661844
Breaking: BJP To Fight MP, Chhattisgarh And Rajasthan Elections On PM Modi's Face

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face. 

Sep 13, 2023
Trending Photos

New Delhi: Sources tell Zee News that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face. Sources said that even though MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a strong hold in the state, the party has decided to go on the polls with PM Modi's face.


