Breaking: BSP Suspends Amroha MP Danish Ali For Anti-Party Activities

Danish Ali recently shot into the headline after being involved in bitter banter with BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri inside Parliament.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today said that it has suspended the party's Amroha Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali with immediate effect for his involvement in anti-party activities. Danish Ali recently shot into the headline after being involved in bitter banter with BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri inside Parliament. In a press statement, BSP said, "Danish Ali, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended from the party due to his anti-party activities with effect from 09.12.2023."

In a letter sent to Danish Ali, the BSP said, "You have been verbally warned multiple times to not make statements against the party's policies, ideology and discipline but you have been involved in anti-party activities despite that....You were given a BSP ticket from Amroha at the request of HD Deve Gowda. Before the party's decision to field you from the seat, Deve Gowda Ji himself assured that you will follow the direction and policies of the BSP. You also repeatedly promised to follow BSP's policies..However, you have forgotten your promise and have been involved in anti-party activities."

This is a developing story.

