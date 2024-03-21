New Delhi: Javed, an accused in the Budaun Double Murder case has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday. While talking to Zee News English, Javed claimed that he surrendered to police. "I ran from Delhi after the incident and tavelled to Bareilly from there to surrender, he said to Zee News TV. In a horrifying event in Baba Colony, a local barber named Sajid, aged 22, viciously assaulted three siblings with an axe.

The victims, Ayush (12), Ahaan, also known as Honey (8), and Yuvraj (10), were at home during the assault. Sadly, Ayush and Ahaan did not survive, while Yuvraj, who was severely wounded, was immediately taken to a hospital.

Magisterial Inquiry In Budaun Double Murder Case

In the wake of the shocking double murder case in Budaun, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar has announced that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated. The city magistrate, a senior PCS officer, has been appointed to conduct the inquiry and is expected to submit his report within the next 15 days.

The Superintendent of Police in Budaun, Alok Priyadarshi, has revealed that five teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining absconding accused in the case. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

The post-mortem report of the victims, two young brothers, has shed light on the brutal nature of the crime. The older sibling had 11 wounds on his body, the marks of which resemble the shape of the murder weapon. The younger boy had two injuries on his neck and face. The cause of death for both was identified as shock and haemorrhage.

The authorities have assured that further investigation is underway, and justice will be served. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the swift action by the authorities is a crucial step towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.