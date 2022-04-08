New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday (April 8, 2022) ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the murder of TMC deputy panchayat pradhan of Bogtui, Birbhum- Bhadu Sheikh.

Calcutta High Court hands over TMC's Bhadu Sheikh’s murder probe to CBI. He was TMC deputy Panchayat Pradhan from Bogtui, Birbhum Earlier Birbhum, Rampurhat violence case was also handed over to CBI — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Earlier, Calcutta HC had ordered a CBI probe into the Birbhum case where nine people, including seven women and two children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village following the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The court verbally remarks that the two incidents, the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh and Birbhum killings, are interlinked.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Friday said that CBI should investigate both the cases simultaneously.

Live TV