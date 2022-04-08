हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Birbhum killings

Calcutta High Court orders CBI to probe into murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh

The court verbally remarks that the two incidents, murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh and Birbhum killings, are interlinked.

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday (April 8, 2022) ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the murder of TMC deputy panchayat pradhan of Bogtui, Birbhum- Bhadu Sheikh.

Earlier, Calcutta HC had ordered a CBI probe into the Birbhum case where nine people, including seven women and two children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village following the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The court verbally remarks that the two incidents, the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh and Birbhum killings, are interlinked.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Friday said that CBI should investigate both the cases simultaneously.

