CBI reaches Manish Sisodia’s residence, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says ‘welcome’

“We welcome CBI. We will fully cooperate in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work for good education in the country cannot be stopped,” Sisodia said.

Aug 19, 2022

CBI reaches Manish Sisodia’s residence, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says ‘welcome’

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday (August 19, 2022) morning. Announcing the CBI raid on Twitter, Manish Sisodia said he will cooperate with the probe so that the truth comes out soon.

"CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number 1," tweeted Sisodia as a CBI team reached his residence.

“We welcome CBI. We will fully cooperate in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work for good education in the country cannot be stopped,” he said.

The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Reacting to the CBI’s action, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said,”CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too.”

