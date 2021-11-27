Centre agrees to decriminalise stubble burning: Agriculture Minister

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday has agreed to the protesting farmers’ demand of decriminalising stubble burning, announced Union Agriculture Minister Naresh Tomar. The minister also urged protesting farmers to call off their agitation and go back home.

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," the Agriculture Minister told ANI.

"Farmer organisations had demanded to decriminalise stubble burning by farmers. The government of India has accepted this demand as well," ANI quoted Tomar as saying

Later, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, announced the postponement of their tractor rally to parliament on November 29 after a meeting at Singhu border.

The Agriculture Minister also informed that PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective.

"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organisations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws, which sparked a widespread protest at various border sites in New Delhi.

Later, the Centre announced that the Farm Laws Repeal Bill has been added to the Winter Session agenda and will be presented in the Parliament on November 29.

