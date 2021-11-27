Farmers' tractor rally on November 29 postponed

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, on Saturday (November 27, 2021) decided to postpone the tractor rally to Parliament, which was scheduled to take place on November 29, said farmer Darshan Pal Singh in New Delhi.

The decision came after a meeting of farmers' unions in New Delhi to discuss the future course of action as the Centre announced the repeal of the controversial farm laws.

The farmers' union earlier this month, decided that at least 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractors marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session starting November 29 to mark a year of their protest.

The farmers' body also called out the state governments and railways to nullify cases registered against protesting farmers.

"PM Narendra Modi should direct state governments and Railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest," said a Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader.

About the cases and the compensation are concerned, Union Agriculture Minister Naresh Tomar on Saturday said that the legal matters lie under the state government jurisdiction and they will take the final call.

On calling off the protests, the farmers' leaders clarified that the agitation will continue if the Centre doesn't budge on the MSP.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on the occasion of Guruparb, announced that the three contentious farm laws that triggered nationwide outrage among farmers will be taken back.

Meanwhile, it has been reported Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will present the Farm Laws Repeal Bill in the parliament on Monday, November 29.

