BREAKING: Centre Slashes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 2/Litre Across India

The new prices will be effective from Friday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: In a big relief for millions of consumers, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 across the country. Confirming the development on X, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, ''By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of millions of Indians and their families is always his goal.''

 

 

The new prices will be effective from Friday morning.

