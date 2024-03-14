BREAKING: Centre Slashes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 2/Litre Across India
The new prices will be effective from Friday morning.
NEW DELHI: In a big relief for millions of consumers, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 across the country. Confirming the development on X, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, ''By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of millions of Indians and their families is always his goal.''
पेट्रोल और डीज़ल के दाम ₹2 रुपये कम करके देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने एक बार फिर साबित कर दिया कि करोड़ों भारतीयों के अपने परिवार का हित और सुविधा सदैव उनका लक्ष्य है।
वसुधा का नेता कौन हुआ?
भूखण्ड-विजेता कौन हुआ?
अतुलित यश क्रेता कौन हुआ?
नव-धर्म… https://t.co/WFqoTFnntd pic.twitter.com/vOh9QcY26C — Hardeep Singh Puri (मोदी का परिवार) (@HardeepSPuri) March 14, 2024
