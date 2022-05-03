हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Breaking: Clash between two groups of same community in UP's Sambhal leaves 3 injured

The three injured were shifted to hospital

Breaking: Clash between two groups of same community in UP&#039;s Sambhal leaves 3 injured

A clash took place between two groups of a community due to old enmity in Sambhal. Incidents of stone-pelting and firing took place. Three people were injured and have been shifted to hospital. Probe is underway, said Chakresh Mishra, Superintendents of Police.

As per PTI reports, two groups belonging to the same community opened fire and indulged in brickbatting over an old election-related rivalry on Tuesday, leaving three people injured, police said. The incident took place in Sadiranpur village in Asmoli area. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable. A detailed probe is on in the matter, police added.

(More details awaited)

