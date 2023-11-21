trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690587
RAJASTHAN ELECTIONS 2023

BREAKING: Congress Releases Its Manifesto For Rajasthan Assembly Elections

Rajasthan Congress has promised to provide interest-free loan of Rs 2 lakh to farmers in its election manifesto for upcoming polls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
BREAKING: Congress Releases Its Manifesto For Rajasthan Assembly Elections Pic: Twitter

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. In its election manifesto in Rajasthan, Congress promised to provide interest-free loan of Rs 2 lakh to farmers, bring a new scheme for recruitment at Panchayat level, give MSP to farmers as per the Swaminathan Commission report, and conduct caste census. Further details awaited. 

This is a developing story.

