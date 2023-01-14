BREAKING: Congress MP Santokh Singh dies after suspected heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died due to a suspected heart attack on Saturday morning (January 14). He was part of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana, Punjab today and experienced health issues during the yatra. He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, however, he passed away as per reports. As per initial reports, Chaudhary succumbed to a heart attack. More details are awaited on his death.

The social media handle of Indian Nationa Congress also confirmed the news in a tweet.