BREAKING: Congress MP Santokh Singh dies after suspected heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died after he was taken to a hospital this morning from Bharat Jodo Yatra as per Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's tweet. He reportedly suffered from a heart attack.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died due to a suspected heart attack on Saturday morning (January 14). He was part of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana, Punjab today and experienced health issues during the yatra. He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, however, he passed away as per reports. As per initial reports, Chaudhary succumbed to a heart attack. More details are awaited on his death.

The social media handle of Indian Nationa Congress also confirmed the news in a tweet. 

 

