BREAKING: Congress MP Santokh Singh dies after suspected heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died after he was taken to a hospital this morning from Bharat Jodo Yatra as per Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's tweet. He reportedly suffered from a heart attack.
New Delhi: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died due to a suspected heart attack on Saturday morning (January 14). He was part of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana, Punjab today and experienced health issues during the yatra. He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, however, he passed away as per reports. As per initial reports, Chaudhary succumbed to a heart attack. More details are awaited on his death.
The social media handle of Indian Nationa Congress also confirmed the news in a tweet.
Punjab: Congress MP Sh.
Santokh Singh Chaudhary passes away. pic.twitter.com/l6KLALJkaN — INC TV (@INC_Television) January 14, 2023
