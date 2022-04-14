Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, says that he will hand over his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow. Eshwarappa was quoted by ANI as saying, "Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation."
Contractor suicide case: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa to resign tomorrow
