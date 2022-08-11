According to CBI sources, the investigating agency submitted a request to the court to keep Anubrata Mandal in custody. Anubrata was arrested after signing the arrest memo around 4:30 pm. He is being taken to court. The arrested Anubrata Mondal was produced before the CBI court in Asansol around 5 pm on Thursday. CBI wanted to take him into their custody.

Party supporters of CPM and BJP protested with party flags while Anubrata was produced in the Asansol court. 'CHOR CHOR' taunts were thrown from the crowd. CBI produced Anubrata in Asansol court and sought 14 days custody. After being presented to the court, the hearing ended at 6 pm. Asansol special court ordered CBI custody till August 20. Being brought to the Nizam Palace in Kolkata at night. Trinamool leader's lawyer Sanjeev Dan said, "If Anubrata falls ill while in custody, he will be taken to Command Hospital in Kolkata for treatment."

The CBI started the interrogation from Thursday morning. Reached Bolpur's house in the morning. After that he was arrested and taken to the guest house of at Shitalpur in Asansol. Later he was arrested around 4:30 pm. Presented in Asansol court. The Trinamool, which has been silent since morning, held a press conference after that.

State Cabinet Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "No immorality and corruption is tolerated in the party. Party MP and All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has already said that the party will not accept corruption in any way. Our supreme leader Mamata Banerjee said the same thing. Accordingly, the party will not support anyone who does anything harmful to people, cheats people."