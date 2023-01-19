topStoriesenglish
DCW chief Swati Maliwal 'dragged' by car for 10-15 meters at 3 am, 'drunk' man arrested

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said she was dragged by a car while she was inspecting the situation of women's security in the national capital. She said that the car driver had "molested her" in an inebriated condition and when she tried to get hold of him, he locked her hand in the car window and dragged her.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday (January 19, 2023) said that she was dragged by a car while she was inspecting the situation of women's security in the national capital. Taking to her official Twitter account, she said that the car driver had "molested her" in an inebriated condition and when she tried to get hold of him, he locked her hand in the car window and dragged her. 

"Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A car driver molested me in an inebriated condition and when I tried to catch him, he locked my hand in his car window and dragged me. God saved my life," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," she added.

Maliwal was dragged for around 10-15 meters at around 3.11 am opposite AIIMS Delhi gate number two, news agency ANI reported citing Police. 

The accused, ANI said, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. 

"FIR has been filed. A medical examination of the accused and victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team," ANI quoted a Delhi Police official as saying.

