हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi covid cases

BREAKING: Delhi reports 10,665 Covid cases, massive 94%rise in daily cases

Delhi reported 10,665 coronavirus cases today, a massive rise of 94% in daily cases compared to yesterday.

BREAKING: Delhi reports 10,665 Covid cases, massive 94%rise in daily cases
Delhi Covid cases today: Delhi has reported over 10,000 Covid cases today. (Representational)

Delhi reported 10,665 coronavirus cases today, a massive rise of 94% in daily cases compared to yesterday. The number of Covid patients shot up from 5481 to 10,665, the biggest single-day spike since May 12. The national capital also saw 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since June 26.

Further inputs awaited

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
delhi covid casescoronavirus cases in delhi
Next
Story

Maharashtra shuts colleges, universities till February 15 amid soaring COVID cases

Must Watch

PT13M18S

3 accused arrested in Bulli Bai app case till now- Hemant Nagrale