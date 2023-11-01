trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682756
News
MCD WORKERS

Delhi CM Kejriwal's BIG Diwali Gift, Announces Permanent Post For 5000 MCD Workers

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has given a big diwali gift to 5,000 temporary workers of MCD by making their job status permanent.

Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced permanent post for 5000 contractual wokers of the Municipal Corporation Of Delhi (MCD). CM Kejriwal said that these contractual workers were being exploited in various ways. While announcing his decision, the Delhi CM said, "it is the commitment of the Aam Aadmi Party that we will end this system of raw employees. When the BJP government was in the Municipal Corporation, there was a lot of corruption. Now all the employees have started getting salaries on time. This is a big announcement on the occasion of Diwali.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

