BREAKING: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi In Land-For-Jobs Case

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel granted relief to the accused after they appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them.

The court, however, said that former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti will have to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 each. The court also directed the CBI to serve a copy of the chargesheet to all accused in the matter. The next date of hearing is October 16.

Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti immediately left the Rouse Avenue Court after they were granted bail in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

The court had on September 22 summoned the accused after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them and other accused, saying the evidence “prima facie” showed the commission of various offences, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

The agency had on July 3 filed a charge sheet in connection with the alleged scam. Lalu Yadav is out on bail in this case as well as fodder scam cases. It was the second charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case but the first in which Tejashwi Yadav has been named as an accused.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and 15 others including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private persons. The CBI had filed the first charge sheet in the case in October last year against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and others. It was related to appointments made in the Mumbai-headquartered Central Zone of the railways.

