Anil Baijal

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned today, sourced said today. Anil Baijal submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, citing "personal reasons".

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned today.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned today, sourced said today. Anil Baijal submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, citing "personal reasons". Baijal was appointed to the post on 31 December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

A 1969 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, he served as 21st Lt Governor of Delhi for a period of five years and four months from December 31, 2016 to May 18, 2022.

As the Lt Governor, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues.

Baijal had also served as Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

