NewsIndia
DELHI POLICE

BREAKING: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested in Delhi

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi police today for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 08:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi police on Monday (June 27, 2022) for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting riots. The Delhi Police arrested Mohammed Zubair under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.)

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath