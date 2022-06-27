BREAKING: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi police on Monday (June 27, 2022) for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting riots. The Delhi Police arrested Mohammed Zubair under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.)

