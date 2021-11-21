हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Breaking: Delhi schools to remain closed indefinitely amid air pollution crisis

The Directorate of Education said, “All schools in Delhi to remain shut for physical classes till further orders, online education to continue.”

Breaking: Delhi schools to remain closed indefinitely amid air pollution crisis
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid efforts to tackle air pollution, all schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders, ANI reported. 

The Directorate of Education said, “All schools in Delhi to remain shut for physical classes till further orders, online education to continue.”

Earlier on November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the closure of schools for a week from Monday and banned the construction activities for four days. Further, he had announced work from home (WFH) for government offices while private ones were urged to adopt the WFH model. 

Delhi government’s decision had come after the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested a lockdown in the national capital, terming the air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency" situation. 

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas on Tuesday (November 16) had convened a meeting with the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, and came up with a slew of emergency steps to tackle air pollution including shutting of schools. 

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday morning, while a respite is expected from high pollution levels due to strong surface winds, authorities said. The national capital logged air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am on Sunday. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting with senior officers on Monday (November 22) to review the curbs imposed to stem high pollution levels, PTI reported. 

"The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance," an official said. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiAir pollutionDelhi schoolsDelhi air qualityDirectorate of Education
Next
Story

Farmers’ protest to continue, SKM to hold key meeting on November 27 to decide future course of action

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Fire at Paramount Floraville Society in Noida