Breaking: Delhi schools to remain closed indefinitely amid air pollution crisis

New Delhi: Amid efforts to tackle air pollution, all schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders, ANI reported.

The Directorate of Education said, “All schools in Delhi to remain shut for physical classes till further orders, online education to continue.”

Earlier on November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the closure of schools for a week from Monday and banned the construction activities for four days. Further, he had announced work from home (WFH) for government offices while private ones were urged to adopt the WFH model.

Delhi government’s decision had come after the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested a lockdown in the national capital, terming the air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency" situation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas on Tuesday (November 16) had convened a meeting with the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, and came up with a slew of emergency steps to tackle air pollution including shutting of schools.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday morning, while a respite is expected from high pollution levels due to strong surface winds, authorities said. The national capital logged air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am on Sunday. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting with senior officers on Monday (November 22) to review the curbs imposed to stem high pollution levels, PTI reported.

"The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance," an official said.

