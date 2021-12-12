Breaking: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Rajasthan’s Bikaner

New Delhi: Rajasthan’s Bikaner was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Sunday (December 12), National Center for Seismology (NCS) was quoted as saying by ANI.

The quake was felt around 6:56 pm in Bikaner, NCS said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today around 6:56 pm in Bikaner, Rajasthan: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/cgWux6LQ1l — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

As per NSC, the depth of the quake was reported at 19 km and the location was 381 km NW of Bikaner.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake also struck Moirang in Manipur. The depth was logged at 30 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:38:23 IST, Lat: 23.71 & Long: 94.69, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km SE of Moirang, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/o03FSUrrNw@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/6ZxpDaTwMD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier at 5.30 pm today, tremors of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, the NCS informed. Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad.”

