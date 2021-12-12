हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Breaking: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Rajasthan’s Bikaner

An earthquake was felt around 6:56 pm in Bikaner on Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. 

Breaking: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Rajasthan’s Bikaner
Representational image

New Delhi: Rajasthan’s Bikaner was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Sunday (December 12), National Center for Seismology (NCS) was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The quake was felt around 6:56 pm in Bikaner, NCS said. 

As per NSC, the depth of the quake was reported at 19 km and the location was 381 km NW of Bikaner. 

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake also struck Moirang in Manipur. The depth was logged at 30 km.

Meanwhile, earlier at 5.30 pm today, tremors of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, the NCS informed. Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad.”

Tags:
EarthquakeRajasthanBikanerNational Center for Seismology
