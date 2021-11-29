BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Tamil Nadu's Vellore

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Monday (November 29, 2021) morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The Centre's nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred at 04:17 AM at a depth of 25 km and 59 km West-Southwest of Vellore.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 29-11-2021, 04:17:22 IST, Lat: 12.78 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 59km WSW of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KOiI6NaabC@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/mNWLFW6g5u — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 28, 2021

As per the latest reports, no casualties or damage have been recorded yet.

Meanwhile, Vellore is on a high alert following heavy rains and most of the water bodies in the district are reaching their full capacity.

A complete ban on crossing the Palar river, check dams, and low-level bridges have been imposed in Vellore and Tamil Nadu's Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV