Earthquake

BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Tamil Nadu's Vellore

The National Center for Seismology informed that the earthquake occurred at 04:17 AM at a depth of 25 km and 59 km West-Southwest of Vellore.

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Monday (November 29, 2021) morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The Centre's nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred at 04:17 AM at a depth of 25 km and 59 km West-Southwest of Vellore. 

As per the latest reports, no casualties or damage have been recorded yet.

Meanwhile, Vellore is on a high alert following heavy rains and most of the water bodies in the district are reaching their full capacity.

A complete ban on crossing the Palar river, check dams, and low-level bridges have been imposed in Vellore and Tamil Nadu's Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts.

(With agency inputs)

