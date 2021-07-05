हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake strikes Haryana's Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR on Monday (July 5) night.  

Earthquake strikes Haryana&#039;s Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Representational Image

New Delhi: Medium-intensity earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR areas on Monday (July 5) night prompting people to rush out of their spaces. According to reports, tremors were felt in the national capital and parts of Gurugram at around 10:40 pm. 

Several residents of Delhi and Haryana's Gurugram took to social media to report the tremors.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reviewed the reports and confirmed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Jhajjar in Haryana at 10.36 pm on Monday. The epicenter, 5 km deep, has been traced to a spot 10 km north of Jhajjar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Centre of Seismology tweeted.

On June 20, a low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.1 hit the Punjabi Bagh area in the national capital. Since last year, the Delhi-NCR has reported a few quakes, most of them of lower intensity.

The NCS has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around Delhi after the NCR region witnessed a series of tremors from April to August last year.

Based on the analysis of satellite imageries, signatures of active faults have been observed at various locations like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla-Nehru-Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurugram, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Capital Region of Delhi and its surroundings had experienced minor and small magnitude earthquakes from April to August 2020. The epicentres of these earthquakes were located in areas of northeast Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar.

(With PTI inputs)

