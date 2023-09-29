trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668554
BREAKING: FIR Against SFJ Founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun For Issuing Threat Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match

The FIR against Pannu has been registered under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC, UAPA and IT Act 66 F by the Gujarat Police.

Sep 29, 2023
NEW DELHI: The Gujarat Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for issuing threats ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan. The FIR against Pannu has been registered under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC, UAPA and IT Act 66 F, Cyber Crime DCP Ajit Rajian told news agency ANI.

“Threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social media handles and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. FIR registered against Pannu under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC, UAPA and IT Act 66 F,” Ajit Rajian told ANI.

 

 

This comes amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row over the alleged killing of Khallstani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

Who Is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

 

Born and raised in Khankot village, located on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun hails from a modest background. His father, Mohinder Singh, formerly worked for the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, while his mother’s name is Amarjit Kaur. Pannun also has a brother named Magwant Singh Pannun.

Although Pannun is not widely known in his village, his family possesses substantial assets, including valuable agricultural land, a school, and a college within the village. Their wealth can be traced back to their migration from Pakistan to Khankot village during the Partition in 1947.  

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has gained notoriety for his advocacy of a separate state for Sikhs in Punjab. As the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), he played a role in promoting the concept of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state.

However, Pannun’s involvement in such activities has attracted legal consequences. In 2020, the Government of India designated him as a terrorist, and his agricultural land was seized under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pannun is currently facing 22 criminal cases, including three charges of sedition, in Punjab, India.

Interestingly, in October 2022, Interpol rejected India’s second request for a Red Corner Notice against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on terrorism charges, citing insufficient information as the reason for their decision.

