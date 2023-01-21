topStoriesenglish
CONNAUGHT PLACE

Fire breaks out in Connaught Place hotel; six fire tenders present at spot

Fire breaks out in a hotel at Connaught Place in Delhi and six fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are on to douse the fire. 

Jan 21, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Fire breaks out in a hotel at Connaught Place in Delhi and six fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are on to douse the fire. The cuase of fire is not know yet and there is no report of casualties so far.

There was no report of any injury to anyone, said an offcial, adding that the hotel is in 'F' block of Connaught Place. The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

