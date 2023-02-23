topStoriesenglish2576498
NewsIndia
LUCKNOW MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Lucknow Municipal Corporation's Dump Yard - Watch

Firefighting operations are underway.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Lucknow Municipal Corporation's Dump Yard - Watch

New Delhi: Fire broke out in the dumping yard of Lucknow Municipal Corporation resulting in the charring of several vehicles. As per reports the fire tenders have reached the spot and the operation douse to the flames is underway.

(Further details awaited)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?