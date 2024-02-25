trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724981
BREAKING: Former MLA, INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Bahadurgarh

Rathee, a former MLA, was traveling in an SUV in Bahadurgarh town when unidentified assailants in a car ambushed him.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Haryana unit president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Nafe Singh Rathee, was tragically killed in Jhajjar district on Sunday. Rathee, a former MLA, was traveling in an SUV in Bahadurgarh town when unidentified assailants in a car ambushed him.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala informed PTI about Rathee's fatal shooting in Jhajjar district. He criticized the government for its failure to provide Rathee with adequate security despite known threats to his life, and urged the chief minister and the home minister to resign. The police has initiated a probe and more details in the matter are awaited.

 

