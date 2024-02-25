BREAKING: Former MLA, INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Bahadurgarh

New Delhi: The Haryana unit president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Nafe Singh Rathee, was tragically killed in Jhajjar district on Sunday. Rathee, a former MLA, was traveling in an SUV in Bahadurgarh town when unidentified assailants in a car ambushed him.

Visuals from the spot where an alleged attack on Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee took place.



Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain says, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..."

INLD leader Abhay Chautala informed PTI about Rathee's fatal shooting in Jhajjar district. He criticized the government for its failure to provide Rathee with adequate security despite known threats to his life, and urged the chief minister and the home minister to resign. The police has initiated a probe and more details in the matter are awaited.