BREAKING: Gautam Gambhir Requests BJP Chief JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Political Duties

New Delhi: Former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday urged BJP Chief JP Nadda to relieve him from his political duties. Gambhir, who represents the East Delhi parliamentary constituency, made the request to Nadda and expressed gratitude to Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the people.

In a post on the microblogging site, Gautam Gambhir urged to be relieved from his political duties as he wishes to focus on his cricket commitments. He wrote, "I have requested Hon’ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble HM Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!"

Ganbhir's decision to step away politics comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are likely to be held in the month of April and May. Gambhir joined the BJP in March 2019 and has since emerged as a prominent figure for the party in Delhi. He successfully contested and secured victory in the East Delhi seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning by a significant margin of 6,95,109 votes.