Breaking: Gurugram Admin Instructs Employees To Work from Home On 8th September Due To G20 Traffic Restrictions
Due to the traffic regulations for the G20 Summit, the Gurugram District Administration has issued an advisory for all corporate offices and private institutions in the district. The advisory states that they should instruct their employees to Work from Home on 8th September 2023.
Further details awaited.
